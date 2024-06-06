MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 2,910 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.17.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
