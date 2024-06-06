Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.13

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.13 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 1969526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.