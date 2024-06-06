MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

