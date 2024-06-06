MetisDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $77.35 or 0.00108827 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $439.86 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,117.22 or 1.00052924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00012477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.97568587 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $16,494,431.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.