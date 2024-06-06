Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,257 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $129,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,968 shares of company stock worth $313,346,759. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $498.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

