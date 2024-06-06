Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Tairen Capital Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,752 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $497.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.88 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.27.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,968 shares of company stock worth $313,346,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

