Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited ( NASDAQ:MESO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

