Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 34,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 86,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

Merck KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This is a positive change from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

