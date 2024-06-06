Mercantile Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.