Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $4,038,043.84 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.70. 1,587,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,061. The company has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,309,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,195,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

