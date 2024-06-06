Mask Network (MASK) One Day Volume Tops $49.50 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $354.64 million and approximately $49.50 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00005176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

