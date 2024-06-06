MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $808.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.