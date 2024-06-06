Marc Taxay Sells 4,493 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76.

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,762. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

