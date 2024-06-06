Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.58. 20,394,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 65,960,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 606.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

