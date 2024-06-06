Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.17

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.17 and traded as high as C$35.46. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$35.32, with a volume of 7,528,805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.26.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

