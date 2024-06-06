Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 403.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,767,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

ULTA traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.16. The stock had a trading volume of 819,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,582. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

