Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 3.9%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $221.25 and last traded at $226.67. Approximately 106,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 516,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547 in the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

