MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $1,698,799.80 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $102.44 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.