Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 62,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 906,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 125,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

