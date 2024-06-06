Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $12.26 on Thursday, hitting $320.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,673. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

