Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 242,094 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica worth $240,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.03. 12,238,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,258. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.55.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

