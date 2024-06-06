Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.65.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

