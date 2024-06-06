Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 187.80 ($2.41), with a volume of 220883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.40 ($2.44).

Luceco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,730.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.85.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.