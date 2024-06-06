Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $890.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $834.30 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $510.57 and a one year high of $834.39. The company has a market cap of $370.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $755.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

