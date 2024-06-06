Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Loar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $58.04 on Monday. Loar has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

In other Loar news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

