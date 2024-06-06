LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

