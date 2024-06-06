Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $308.66 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $84.55 or 0.00119484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $308.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,613,056 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
