Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 154,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 203,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Lion One Metals Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

