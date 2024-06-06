LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $132.79 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.46704388 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,749,540.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

