Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 1.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 223,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 420,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.70 target price (down from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

