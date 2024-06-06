Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,789,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 934,887 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 4,138,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,233 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

