Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys A$178,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLCGet Free Report) insider David Craig acquired 30,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.94 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$178,050.00 ($119,496.64).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.