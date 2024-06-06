Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) CEO Acquires $273,224.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.5 %

LEG opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

