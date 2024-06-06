LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 717260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

