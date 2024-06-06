LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNZA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

LNZA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $494.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LanzaTech Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.