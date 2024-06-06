Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.060 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.79. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.