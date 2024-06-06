Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $48.99 on Wednesday, reaching $971.72. 1,163,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,942. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $935.37 and a 200 day moving average of $868.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $192,668,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

