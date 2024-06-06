Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $181.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

