Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 162.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

