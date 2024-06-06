Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.