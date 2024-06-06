Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,389 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.