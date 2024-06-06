Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,345 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after acquiring an additional 179,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

