Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,112 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $278.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.24. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

