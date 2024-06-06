Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

