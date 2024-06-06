Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $203.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

