Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $435.08 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $357.79 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

