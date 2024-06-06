Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.