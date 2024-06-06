Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $11,720,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $334.18 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $325.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

