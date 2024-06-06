Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $335,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

DFS stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

