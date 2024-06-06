Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

